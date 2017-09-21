LFA 23 Free Fight: Sabina Mazo vs. Jamie Thorton (Video)

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) keeps rolling out free fights.

Showcased in this video is the bout between Sabina Mazo and Jamie Thorton. The two threw leather in the ninth LFA event back in April 2017. Mazo had a highlight reel head kick knockout in the first round. Tomorrow night (Sept. 22), Mazo will step back inside the cage to take on Linsey Williams.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Is this the best KO we’ve ever seen on AXS TV?! Sabina Mazo is back to fight inside the LFA octagon at LFA 23, September 22nd at 9/8c on AXS TV!”