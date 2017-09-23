LFA 23 Highlights: Sabina Mazo Delivers Another Stunning KO

LFA 23 has come to a close and the highlights have rolled out.

Last night (Sept. 22), the event was held inside the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana. The night saw a new champion crowned, a title holder retain, and another highlight heel knockout from a head kick artist.

James Nakashima defeated Derrick Krantz to capture the LFA welterweight title. Andrea Lee submitted Jamie Thorton to retain her flyweight title. Sabina Mazo stole the show with another head kick knockout. This time, Linsey Williams was on the bad end of a shin to the chin.

You can view the highlights above.