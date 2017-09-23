LFA 23 Results: James Nakashima Takes Gold, Andrea Lee Retains

LFA 23 has wrapped up and a new welterweight champion has been crowned.

Last night (Sept. 22), the event was held inside the Bossier City Hotel Casino & Hotel in Louisiana. In the main event, James Nakashima nabbed a split decision win over Derrick Krantz. He is now the LFA welterweight champion.

In the co-main event, Andrea Lee defended her women’s flyweight title against Jamie Thorton. Lee retained the gold with a second-round submission victory.

Sabina Mazo shined with another highlight reel knockout. She slept Linsey Williams with a head kick knockout in the opening frame.

Check out the LFA 23 results below:

James Nakashima def. Derrick Krantz via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 50-45)

Andrea Lee def. Jamie Thorton via submission (kimura) – Round 2, 2:54

Ryan Spann def. LeMarcus Tucker via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:55

Bryan Billiot def. Brandon Shavers via submission (heel hook) – Round 2, 3:07

Sabina Mazo def. Linsey Williams via knockout (head kick) – Round 1, 4:26

Peter Stanonik def. Kendrick Williams via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 4:18