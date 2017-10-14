LFA 24 Results: Millender Sleeps Frincu, Dern Shines in Flyweight Debut

LFA 24 has reached its conclusion and it delivered some stellar finishes.

In the main event, Curtis Millender extended his winning streak to five with a highlight reel knockout. Millender shut Matthew Frincu’s lights out with a head kick in just 38 seconds.

Also on the card, Mackenzie Dern made her flyweight debut against Mandy Polk. Dern stood in the pocket and leveled Polk with some heavy shots. Once Polk went down, Dern took the back and locked in a rear-naked choke for the submission.

You can check out the rest of the LFA 24 results below:

Curtis Millender def. Matthew Frincu via knockout (head kick) – Round 1, 0:38

Vinicius Zani def. Joey Miolla via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Mackenzie Dern def. Mandy Polk via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:55

LaRue Burley def. Maycon Mendonca via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cory Sandhagen def. Luiz Gavinho via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:00

Glen Baker def. Kevin Natividad via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:09

Keoni Diggs def. Nick Chasteen via submission (kneebar) – Round 3, 1:53