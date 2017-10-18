LFA 24 Salaries & Medical Suspensions: Mackenzie Dern Nabs $12,000

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 24 is in the books and salaries as well as medical suspensions have been revealed.

Mackenzie Dern topped the salary list, earning $12,000. She was paid $6,000 to show and an additional $6,000 for her victory over Mandy Polk. Polk walked away with $1,200.

Coming in second is Curtis Millender. He earned $3,500 for his highlight reel finish over Matthew Frincu. Frincu made $2,000 for the bout.

The action took place on last Friday night (Oct. 13) inside Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. You can view the rest of the salaries below (via MMAFighting.com):

Curtis Millender ($1,750 + $1,750 = $3,500) def. Matthew Frincu ($2,000)

Vinicius Zani ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Joey Miolla ($1,750)

Mackenzie Dern ($6,000 + $6,000 = $12,000) def. Mandy Polk ($1,200)

LaRue Burley ($1,250 + $1,250 = $2,500) def. Maycon Mendonca ($1,200)

Cory Sandhagen ($1,400 + $1,400 = $2,800) def. Luis Antonio Galvinho ($1,200)

Glen Baker ($750 + $750 = $1,500) def. Kevin Natividad ($750)

Keoni Diggs ($850 + $850 = $1,700) def. Nick Chasteen ($750)

Manny Villareal ($500 + $500 = $1,000) def. Ace Martinez ($500)

Below you will see the medical suspensions:

Luis Antonio Galvinho: Suspended for 90 days

Joey Miolla: Suspended for 45 days

Matthew Frincu: Suspended for 30 days

Kevin Natividad: Suspended for 30 days