LFA 25 Results, Highlights: Dakota Cochrane Scores Split-Decision

Dakota Cochrane improved to 30-12 in his career with a split decision victory over Ciro Rodrigues Friday night in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 25.

The event aired live on AXS TV.

Cochrane earned two of the three scorecards by matching 29-28 scores, with the other judge awarding the fight to Rodrigues (21-7).

In the co-main event, Fernando Padilla submitted Darrick Miner in the first round, with Kassius Kayne also earning a finish.

Emeka Ifekandu, Dwight Joseph, Matt Delanoit and Willie Whitehead all picked up victories.

Complete results are below:

• Dakota Cochrane (30-12) outfought Ciro Rodrigues (21-7, 1 NC) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

• Fernando Padilla (9-1) submitted Darrick Minner (19-7) with a triangle armbar at 3:10 in round one.

• Kassius Kayne (11-4) scored a TKO (strikes) to defeat Jordon Larson (8-4) at 0:46 in round two.

• Emeka Ifekandu (5-0) defeated Michael Graves (3-2) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

• Dwight Joseph (6-1) defeated Steven Merrill (4-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

• Matt Delanoit (26-14, 1 NC) outlasted Sultan Umar (5-2) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

• Willie Whithead (2-1) stopped Virgin Knight Jr. (1-1) to win by verbal submission at 3:51 in round three.