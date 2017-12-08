LFA 28 Results: Alonzo Menifield Stops Dtavid Javali

Dtavid Javali had no answer for the ground-and-pound of Alonzo Menifield.

The two wasted little time trading leather. Menifield got rocked with a right hand. He scored a takedown. Menifield moved to side control. He then took the back and went for a rear-naked choke. Javali got back up to his feet, but was pressed against the fence. Menifield scored a huge takedown.

Menifield accidentally kneed his opponent in the groin. Javili went for a spinning backfist when time resumed. Javali went for a takedown, but Menifield easily reversed. He rained down a series of elbows. Javali survived the round.

Menifield came out swinging in the second round. He took Javali down and finished the fight with ground-and-pound.

Final Result: Alonzo Menifield def. Dtavid Javali via TKO (strikes) – R2, 0:32