LFA 28 Results: Damon Jackson Taps Luis Luna With Choke

Damon Jackson choked out Luis Luna with just two seconds to spare in the opening frame.

Right away, Jackson pressed forward with a front kick. A leg kick was there for Jackson. A hard right hand rocked Luna. Luna got back u, but his back was against the fence. Jackson took his opponent down and locked in the choke. He earned the submission win.

With the victory, Jackson improves his professional mixed martial arts record of 13-2-1, 1 NC. Meanwhile, Luna falls to 13-7. He’s now gone 2-3 in his last five outings.

Final Result: Damon Jackson def. Luis Luna via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:58