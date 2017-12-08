LFA 28 Results: Miles Johns Defeats Caio Machado in Barn Burner

Miles Johns bested Caio Machado after three rounds of exciting action.

Machado didn’t waste time firing off leg kicks. He went high with a kick, but it was blocked. He landed a jab while moving back. Johns scored a big takedown. Machado was able to quickly get back up to his feet. Machado scored his own takedown and took the back of his opponent. Johns survived the round.

Machado continued to throw out kicks in the second stanza. He went for a takedown and had his opponent pressed against the cage. Johns moved forward and threw a barrage of punches. Blood trickled down the nose of Machado. Johns was starting to come on strong, landing heavy shots.

Johns got a takedown briefly in the final frame, but Machado returned to his feet. The final horn sounded with Johns scoring a takedown. All three judges scored the fight for Johns.

Final Result: Miles Johns def. Caio Machado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)