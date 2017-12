Nikolay Veretennikov made short work of Melvin Jordan.

Veretennikov looked for the leg kick early. Jordan fired one of his own. Jordan fired a barrage of punches. He used the strikes to set up a clinch. Veretennikov went for a judo throw, but Jordan stood back up. Veretennikov stunned Jordan with a knee to the chin, which knocked him down. He rained down strikes for the ground-and-pound finish.

Final Result: Nikolay Veretennikov def. Melvin Jordan via TKO (knee & strikes) – R1, 3:00