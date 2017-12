Ben Simons couldn’t last one minute against Ramiz Brahimaj.

Brahimaj fired off quickly with a knee to the body. They engaged in the clinch. Brahimaj locked in a guillotine choke. Simons couldn’t even tap as he was out old.

The victory improves Brahimaj’s professional mixed martial arts record to 5-0. As For Simons, he falls to 2-2.

Final Result: Ramiz Brahimaj def. Ben Simons via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:46