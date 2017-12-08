LFA 28 Results: Ricky Esquibel Submits Cameron Miller

Cameron Miller was resilient, but it wasn’t enough against Ricky Esquibel.

The flyweights touched gloves and we were underway. FEsquibel shot in and Miller went for a guillotine choke. Esquibel avoided the choke and wound up on his back. He quickly got back up and took his opponent down.

Miller once again sunk in a guillotine and looking to lock both hooks. Esquibel was able to pop out his head. Esquibel landed a knee to the body and rained down punches. He took the back of Miller.He locked in the rear-naked choke and forced the tap.

Final Result: Ricky Esquibel def. Cameron Miller via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:21