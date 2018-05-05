LFA 39 Results: Jerome Rivera Suffers Awful Arm Injury (Video)

At the LFA 39 event on Friday, a new champion was crowned, however a gruesome injury in an undercard bout is what will likely stick in fight-fans memories coming out of the show.

In a Flyweight bout that was televised as part of the LFA 39 event on AXS TV on Friday from the Dodson Arena in Vail, Colo., Brandon Royval (7-3) scored a technical knockout victory over Jerome Rivera (7-2) in just 40 seconds after Rivera suffered a horrifying arm injury.

Rivera’s elbow appeared to dislocate while trying to avoid a takedown against the cage. As Rivera separated from Royval, he retreated and it was clear that his arm had been badly injured. Royval would follow in with some kicks and punches to finish what was already inevitable.

The main event of Friday’s show in Colorado saw Ian Heinisch (10-1) capture the LFA Middleweight Championship by knocking out Gabriel Checco (10-3) in the first round.

Check out complete results of Friday’s LFA 39 event below. For more MMA results, click here.

LFA 39 Results

Ian Heinisch def. Gabriel Checco via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:44

Hayward Charles def. Christiano Frohlich via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brandon Royval def. Jerome Rivera via TKO (referee’s stoppage) – Round 1, 0:40

Maycee Barber def. Audrey Perkins via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:54

Austin Hubbard def. Harvey Park via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ahmet Kayretli def. Turrell Galloway via TKO (referee’s stoppage) – Round 2, 5:00

Youssef Zalaal def. Daniel Soto via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:38

What are your thoughts on the gruesome arm injury suffered by Jerome Rivera at the LFA 39 event? Sound off in the Comments section below.