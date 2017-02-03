LFA 3’s Trevin Giles Believes Ryan Spann Has ‘False Sense of Security’

Next Friday night (Feb. 10) Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) is hosting a third event since the merger with Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA). The event will be held inside the Golden Nugget Lake Charles in Louisiana. LFA 3 will air live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

The event is going to be headlined by undefeated middleweight Trevin Giles, who will look to keep his unbeaten streak intact when he meets Ryan Spann.

Spann comes into this bout with a record of 9-3. Eight of his victories have been finishes. Spann has earned seven submission victories as well as an eight-second knockout. The only time he went the distance in victory was back in Feb. 2014.

Giles recently spoke to MMANews.com’s Tim Thompson. The Texas Elite MMA fighter gives Spann his due, but he also feels “Superman” may be luring himself into a trap:

“As far as a fighter I think he’s pretty athletic and he has some decent wins and everything. I think he has a false sense of security as to how good he is. But I think it’s gonna be a very good fight. He’ll definitely be my toughest opponent.”

When Spann steps inside the cage next Friday, he will do so at 185 pounds. Spann last competed as a light heavyweight in an LFC title bout with Robert Drysdale. Giles believes Spann’s comfort at middleweight will come down to his preparation.

“I’m not sure. It just depends on how disciplined he is. How disciplined he was fighting at 205, so I think if he just let himself go and gained like unhealthy weight this will be a tough cut for him. And I think that being at 185 is probably gonna drain him if he didn’t do everything right.”

You can follow Giles on Twitter. His Twitter handle is @TrevinGiles. You can listen to Thompson’s full interview with Giles below: