LFA 4’s Kevin Aguilar Says He’s ‘Excited to Shut Damon Jackson up’

This Friday night (Feb. 17), Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) will crown its first featherweight champion. Kevin Aguilar will go one-on-one with Damon Jackson for the inaugural LFA 145-pound gold. The action will take place inside the Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino in Louisiana.

Aguilar spoke with MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson to discuss his LFA 4 title bout. He talked about Jackson’s strengths and what he has prepared for:

“He’s a pretty solid fighter. He’s a blood and guts wrestler, he’s pretty one-dimensional as far as a fighter. His striking’s subpar, but his wrestling that’s where he’s dangerous at. His wrestling and his ground game. My strategy is to stay away from that ground game and knock him out on the feet, but we have prepared for his ground game.”

Jackson hasn’t been shy about expressing his feelings towards Aguilar. He’s claimed Aguilar faked an injury that prevented them from fighting each other last year. Aguilar explained what went wrong and expressed his desire to make his opponent eat crow.

“We were scheduled to fight last year, close to the end of the year and I pulled my back out training one day getting ready for the fight. And I was pretty much bedridden for about three days. (I) couldn’t do any hard training, was just suffering in pain. It’s the hurt business, sometimes accidents happen. And I couldn’t help it I didn’t want to back out of the fight. But now he’s getting his wish and I’m getting my wish. We’re getting the fight that never happened. I’m really excited that I can f*cking go shut him up now (and) give him a whooping.”

LFA 4 will air live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET. A flyweight title match between Andrea Lee and Heather Bassett is also featured on the card. You can listen to the full interview with Aguilar below: