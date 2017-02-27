LFA 5 Highlights: Adam Townsend Survives & TKOs Marcus Edwards

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

AXS TV Fights has rolled out the LFA 5 highlights.

This past Friday night (Feb. 24) Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) held its fifth event since the merger with Resurrection Fighting Alliance. The main event of the evening was a lightweight scrap between Adam Townsend and Marcus Edwards.

In the early going, the fight looked like a nightmare for Townsend. Edwards clipped his opponent with hard shots and had relentless pressure. “Prime Time” scored a huge takedown and survived the opening round. From there on, Edwards had no answer for the wrestling and ground game of Townsend. With seven seconds left in the fight, Townsend finished his opponent by TKO.

In the co-main event, featherweight Jamall Emmers went one-on-one with Cory Sandhagen. “Pretty Boy” won the fight by unanimous decision and has now been victorious in two straight bouts. As for Sandhagen, his unbeaten streak was snapped and now his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record sits at 5-1.

Also on the card was a welterweight match-up between Matthew Frincu and Kris Hocum. “The Thunder From Down Under” is now on a three-fight winning streak. He bested Hocum by unanimous decision. The loss prevented Hocum from winning his third straight bout and he now falls to 9-6.

You can see the full LFA 5 results here.

LATEST NEWS

UFC 209 Countdownvideo

Video: Full “Countdown” Show For UFC 209 Featuring Main Event & Co-Main Event Fighters

0
The full UFC 209 "Countdown" episode has been posted. FOX Sports 1 (FS1) aired the show on Sunday night (Feb. 26). The official YouTube channel...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Says His Son Has 1.5 Years Left of Fighting

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't have much time left inside the Octagon if his father gets his way. "The Eagle" has his sights set on UFC 209...
LFA 5 Highlightsvideo

LFA 5 Highlights: Adam Townsend Survives & TKOs Marcus Edwards

0
AXS TV Fights has rolled out the LFA 5 highlights. This past Friday night (Feb. 24) Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) held its fifth event since...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: ‘Once Conor McGregor Speaks to The UFC, we Can Make Fight Happen’

0
Floyd Mayweather insists that he's his own boss, but Conor McGregor is not. As much as McGregor and Mayweather would like to do battle in...
Frank Mir

Frank Mir Discusses How he Met Former UFC Matchmaker Joe Silva

0
Frank Mir remembers the first time he met retired Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmaker Joe Silva. Mir, who ended up being a UFC heavyweight champion,...