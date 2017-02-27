LFA 5 Highlights: Adam Townsend Survives & TKOs Marcus Edwards

AXS TV Fights has rolled out the LFA 5 highlights.

This past Friday night (Feb. 24) Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) held its fifth event since the merger with Resurrection Fighting Alliance. The main event of the evening was a lightweight scrap between Adam Townsend and Marcus Edwards.

In the early going, the fight looked like a nightmare for Townsend. Edwards clipped his opponent with hard shots and had relentless pressure. “Prime Time” scored a huge takedown and survived the opening round. From there on, Edwards had no answer for the wrestling and ground game of Townsend. With seven seconds left in the fight, Townsend finished his opponent by TKO.

In the co-main event, featherweight Jamall Emmers went one-on-one with Cory Sandhagen. “Pretty Boy” won the fight by unanimous decision and has now been victorious in two straight bouts. As for Sandhagen, his unbeaten streak was snapped and now his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record sits at 5-1.

Also on the card was a welterweight match-up between Matthew Frincu and Kris Hocum. “The Thunder From Down Under” is now on a three-fight winning streak. He bested Hocum by unanimous decision. The loss prevented Hocum from winning his third straight bout and he now falls to 9-6.

