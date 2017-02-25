LFA 5 Results: Adam Townsend Weathers Early Storm to Finish Marcus Edwards

Fernando Quiles Jr.
LFA 5 Results

The LFA 5 results are here.

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) put on its fifth event since the merger with Resurrection Fighting Alliance. The event took place last night (Feb. 24) inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. LFA 5 aired live on AXS TV.

The main event featured a lightweight clash between Adam Townsend and Marcus Edwards. Townsend was in a world of trouble early in the fight as Edwards had relentless pressure and tagged his opponent with a few solid shots. “Prime Time” regrouped and scored a huge takedown.

After the opening round, Edwards didn’t have an answer for Townsend’s ground game. With seven seconds left in the fight, the referee had seen enough of “Prime Time’s” ground-and-pound and put an end to the fight. Townsend laid on his back post-fight holding onto his ribs, which he said are broken.

You can view the full LFA 5 results below:

Main Card (AXS TV)

Adam Townsend def. Marcus Edwards via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:53

Jamall Emmers def. Cory Sandhagen via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthew Frincu def. Kris Hocum via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matt Johnson def. Le’Ville Simpson via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Brandon Royval def. Rakan Adwan via Submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:54

Slobodan Maksimovic def. Eric Grant via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Arut Pogosjan def. Nicholi Navarro via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-27)

Prelims

Enrique Gonzalez def. Maurice Salazar via KO – Round 1, 4:55

Cody Yohn def. Josh Watson via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:39

John DeCrescenzo def. Oscar Herrera via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)*

*- This was an amateur bout

