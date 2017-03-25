LFA 7 Results: Roberto Sanchez Chokes Klayton Mai in Houston

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
LFA 7

LFA 7 took place last night (March 24) and it saw four finishes on the main card.

The event was held inside the Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas. The main card was aired live on AXS TV. Flyweight action served as the main event. Roberto Sanchez remained undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, submitting Klayton Mai in the second round via rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event bantamweights Domingo Pilarte and Adrian Yanez shared the cage. Pilarte walked away the winner by split decision. The win improves Pilarte’s record to 7-1, while Yanez falls to 5-2.

Also featured on the main card was a middleweight scrap between Gilbert Urbina and Noel Ligon. Urbina made quick work of Ligon, submitting him in the opening frame. Urbina’s professional MMA record sits at a perfect 5-0.

You can view the LFA 7 main card results below:

Robert Sanchez def. Klayton Mai via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 2, 2:08

Domingo Pilarte def. Adrian Yanez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gilbert Urbina def. Noel Ligon via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 3:01

Nikolay Veretennikov def. Clovis Hancock via KO (head kick) — Round 3, 2:21

Jason Langellier def. Josh Davila via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Itzel Esquivel def. Brandi Narvaez via submission (armbar) — Round 1, 4:35

Dulani Perry def. Leomana Martinez via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

