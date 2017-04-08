LFA 8 Results: C.J. Hamilton Downs Jesse Bazzi, Video Highlights

Legacy Fighting Alliance 8 took place Friday night on AXS TV, with C.J. Hamilton moving to 11-4 by besting Jesse Bazzi in the main event.

Hamilton controlled the flyweight contest, sweeping the three scorecards to move up in the division.

The co-main saw Jeremie Holloway stop Dave Vitkay via strikes in the second round. Both Jon Elmore and John Sweeny had submission wins, as well.

Main Eveet – Flyweight Fight – C.J. Hamilton (11-4) defeated Jesse Bazzi (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Jeremie Holloway (9-2) landed a series of blows to defeated Dave Vitkay (18-13-1) via TKO at 2:55 in round two.

Flyweight Fight – Jared Scoggins (6-1) scored a unanimous decision victory over Juan Puerta (11-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Featherweight Fight – Keith Richardson (17-8) outlasted Jon Quiroz (7-3) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Lightweight Fight – Joe Elmore (12-9) submits Ryan Jett (3-2) with a kneebar at 3:05 in round three.

Featherweight Fight – John Sweeny (1-0) caught Jon Sparks (4-3) in a rear-naked choke at 2:45 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Alexa Connors (4-1) defeated Calie Cutler (5-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).