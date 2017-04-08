LFA 8 Results: C.J. Hamilton Downs Jesse Bazzi, Video Highlights

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Legacy Fighting Alliance 8 took place Friday night on AXS TV, with C.J. Hamilton moving to 11-4 by besting Jesse Bazzi in the main event.

Hamilton controlled the flyweight contest, sweeping the three scorecards to move up in the division.

The co-main saw Jeremie Holloway stop Dave Vitkay via strikes in the second round. Both Jon Elmore and John Sweeny had submission wins, as well.

Main Eveet – Flyweight Fight – C.J. Hamilton (11-4) defeated Jesse Bazzi (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Jeremie Holloway (9-2) landed a series of blows to defeated Dave Vitkay (18-13-1) via TKO at 2:55 in round two.
Flyweight Fight – Jared Scoggins (6-1) scored a unanimous decision victory over Juan Puerta (11-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Featherweight Fight – Keith Richardson (17-8) outlasted Jon Quiroz (7-3) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
Lightweight Fight – Joe Elmore (12-9) submits Ryan Jett (3-2) with a kneebar at 3:05 in round three.
Featherweight Fight – John Sweeny (1-0) caught Jon Sparks (4-3) in a rear-naked choke at 2:45 in round one.
Bantamweight Fight – Alexa Connors (4-1) defeated Calie Cutler (5-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...
Thiago Alves

Thiago Alves Says he no Longer Talks to Nutrition Guru Mike Dolce

0
Thiago Alves and Mike Dolce aren't on speaking terms nowadays. The "Pitbull" had brought Dolce on board to help him with his weight cutting issues....
video

UFC Still Looking to Make Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for UFC 213

0
If UFC president Dana White has his say, Michael Bisping will defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 213. The bout was announced...
video

UFC 210 Prelims Feature Myles Jury-Mike De La Torre, Kamaru Usman-Sean Strickland

0
Before the action heads over to pay-per-view tonight, tune in to FOX Sports 1 for the UFC 210 prelims. Four fights are scheduled for the...
video

LFA 8 Results: C.J. Hamilton Downs Jesse Bazzi, Video Highlights

0
Legacy Fighting Alliance 8 took place Friday night on AXS TV, with C.J. Hamilton moving to 11-4 by besting Jesse Bazzi in the main...

Cub Swanson: ‘I Don’t Respect Artem Lobov Being Extremely Disrespectful’

0
Cub Swanson wants to beat some respect out of Artem Lobov. He'll get his chance on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee....