Li Jingliang Says Running Into The Crowd at UFC Shanghai Wasn’t Planned

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Li Jingliang
Image Credit: Ron Chenoy of USA TODAY Sports

Li Jingliang wasn’t planning on running into the crowd following his recent win, but he did.

Yesterday (Nov. 25), Jingliang took on Zak Ottow in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 122. The action was held inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. Jingliang earned a first-round TKO victory.

After the bout, Jingliang ran into the crowd to embrace his wife and daughter. At the post-fight press conference, Jingliang said it was a spur of the moment (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I hadn’t really thought about that in my mind, so it wasn’t planned. But I was just too excited, and I wanted to share that joy with my wife. So that’s what happened.”

 

