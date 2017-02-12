Liam McGeary on Phil Davis Loss: ‘I Had to Reevaluate a Few Things’

Liam McGeary is focused on getting back in the win column.

The former Bellator light heavyweight title holder lost his gold to Phil Davis back in Nov. 2016. McGeary had no answer for the takedowns of “Mr. Wonderful” and suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

McGeary recently appeared on MMAJunkie Radio and talked about what he needed to do to improve and what may have gone wrong against Davis:

“I had to reevaluate a few things. So I spent a long time off with the injury and then I went and fought Phil Davis, which is a very tough fight to come off a long layoff. I’m still young in the sport, you know. I only had like 11 fights up until then, you know so I was still learning things. I was still trying to learn the game, trying to understand although I’ve been doing this for a couple of years now. My fights I got them in quick concession, it was one after another after another and then I got a break.”

He will get a chance to rebound at Bellator 173 in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Feb. 24. Standing in his way will be Chris Fields.