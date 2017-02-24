Liam McGeary on Phil Davis’ Wrestling: ‘Nobody Wants to See That’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Liam McGeary Phil Davis
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Liam McGeary is not a fan of Phil Davis’ fighting style.

Back in Nov. 2016, McGeary defended his Bellator light heavyweight title against Phil Davis after a layoff that lasted over a year. “Mr. Wonderful” took the championship with a unanimous decision victory.

Tonight (Feb. 24) McGeary will try to get back in the win column when he battles Brett McDermott inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The event will air via tape-delay on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

Before his bout, McGeary spoke to MMAFighting.com about his last fight with Davis. McGeary isn’t pleased with how the fight went down:

“Look, I’m glad I got a cut over my head, right, because if I’d have lost my belt and I didn’t have a scratch on my face, I’ll have been a little bit pissed off. So I’m glad he (Davis) cut me. But I was trying to give him an arm triangle, I was just trying to give him something to try and finish me off, because at least if he went for something, I could’ve had a chance to get out of it. But he didn’t. I mean, everybody knows he’s a good wrestler. Everybody knows I’m English and wrestling isn’t my top point. But that was his game. He did what he does. I’m not taking anything away from him being who he is, but nobody wants to see that.”

The former Bellator light heavyweight champion said he wouldn’t have been critical of Davis’ win over him if he had gone for the finish.

“Just f*cking finish it. Don’t drag this out for five rounds. If you have this fifth round, you’ve obviously won the fight, then try and attempt to finish me. But he didn’t, and that was the annoying part. The next time I get in there with him, I will not let him do this, and I will not let him do that, and I’ll f*cking fight him until he begs me to stop. And I will finish the fight. That’s what I do. I fight to finish, and I enjoy finishing fights because it makes everybody else happy, you know? That’s why you put on a show for all the fans, you want to finish it.”

