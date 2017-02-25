Liam McGeary: ‘Ryan Bader is Another F*cking Boring Wrestler’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Liam McGeary
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

It’s quite clear that Liam McGeary isn’t a fan of certain wrestlers in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The former Bellator light heavyweight champion has blasted current title holder Phil Davis over his “boring” style inside the cage. Now, he’s taking aim at another former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitor who is likely to make his way to Bellator.

Following his dominant Bellator 173 TKO win over Brett McDermott, McGeary spoke to the media (via Flo Combat). When asked about Ryan Bader potentially signing with Bellator, McGeary didn’t hold back:

“Another f*cking boring wrestler? Well, whatever you know, it’s another top name ranked whatever he is in the world. Bring him in, it’s all more than welcome you know. It’s just more of the same game than he [Phil Davis] plays you know. Oh well, I guess I just have to get my wrestling boots back on you know.”

McGeary is set to do battle with Linton Vassell at Bellator 179. The two will share the Bellator cage inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on May 19.

The main event of that card will feature a welterweight number one contender’s bout between Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley. The card also features a 170-pound scrap between Michael Page and Derek Anderson.

