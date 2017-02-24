Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell Made Official For Bellator 179

Fernando Quiles Jr.
McGeary and Linton Vassell

Liam McGeary already has his next bout set and it’s against Linton Vassell.

Tonight (Feb. 24), McGeary took on late replacement Brett McDermott inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The former Bellator light heavyweight champion got knocked down early, but that was McDermott’s only shining moment.

McGeary battered and bloodied his opponent for the rest of the opening frame. It only got worse in the second stanza. Referee Dan Miragliotta called time to have a doctor check on a cut above McDermott’s eyebrow. Blood impairing McDermott’s vision was the deciding factor in ending the fight.

Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith informed McGeary after the TKO win that his next fight is against Vassell at Bellator 179. That event will take place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. McGeary said Vassell is a good friend, but he’s happy to fight him on May 19.

Check out the tweet announcing the match-up from Bellator President Scott Coker:

The main event of Bellator 179 features a number one contender’s bout in the welterweight division. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender Rory MacDonald battles another former UFC fighter in Paul Daley. The winner will meet Douglas Lima for the 170-pound gold.

Also on the card will be another welterweight battle. Michael Page will throw leather with Derek Anderson.

