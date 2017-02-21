Liam McGeary Wants to Rip Vladimir Filipovic’s Head Off at Bellator 173

A change in opponent doesn’t appear to bother Liam McGeary.

This Friday night (Feb. 24), the former Bellator light heavyweight champion will do battle with Vladimir Filipovic inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. McGeary was originally scheduled to meet Chris Fields, but Fields went down with an injury.

McGeary spoke with MMAWeekly.com and said he’s just ready to get back inside the Bellator cage:

“I was in that position once where they asked me if I’d fight some guy, and I would say yes, because you want to fight the best guys. I’m looking forward to putting on a show and ripping his head off. My overall goal is to get my belt back. I don’t mind taking a couple of fights. I don’t think I’m going to get into title contention after this fight, the next one maybe, but let me deal with (this one) first, and then we’ll talk about the next one.”

The card will also feature a featherweight scrap between James Gallagher and Kirill Medvedovsky. Also on tap is a women’s catchweight bout between Sinead Kavanagh and Iony Razafiarison.

Bellator 173 is also being co-promoted with BAMMA 28. The main event on the BAMMA portion of the card features a lightweight bout between Norman Parke and Paul Redmond.