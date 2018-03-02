Report: Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell to sign with Bellator MMA

According to BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor, former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is close to signing a multi-million dollar contract with Bellator MMA.

Liddell (21-8) hasn’t fought since a June 2010 first-round TKO loss to Rich Franklin in the main event of UFC 115. It was the 48-year-old’s third straight knockout loss and his fifth defeat in his last six fights.

Chuck Calling For A Comeback?

Following the setback to Franklin, “The Iceman” retired and worked in the UFC’s front office until he was let go in late 2016 when WME-IMG took over the company. Last June, Liddell posted a photo of himself and former rival Tito Ortiz on Instagram, hinting at a possible comeback.

Ortiz meanwhile retired last January following a first-round submission victory over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. The 43-year-old went on Twitter last June to reject Liddell’s offer in a possible third fight

Last month UFC President Dana White spoke to TMZ and made it clear he does not want to see Liddell back in the octagon when asked about a possible trilogy match up against Ortiz.

“No, I couldn’t do that fight,” Dana told TMZ Sports in an interview last month. “I love Chuck Liddell. I love him. And as a friend, I don’t think he should fight. Chuck’s almost 50 years old … 50-year-old’s shouldn’t be fighting.”

This isn’t the first time Bellator has had their eye on a UFC Hall of Famer. In 2016 the promotion signed then 49-year-old Royce Gracie to fight 52-year-old Ken Shamrock in a light heavyweight matchup in the main event of Bellator 149. Gracie won by first-round TKO and Shamrock tested positive for PED’s following the event.

Liddell’s first professional fight came at UFC 17 in May 1995 and he’s fought the majority of his career with the Las Vegas based promotion. The Pit gym product hasn’t fought outside the UFC since Nov. 2013 when he lost to Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson at PRIDE Final Conflict 2003.

Liddell was the UFC light heavyweight champion from April 2004 to May 2007 and defeated the likes of Ortiz, Randy Couture (twice) and Renato ‘Babalu’ Sobral.

