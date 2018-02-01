Like A Boomerang, Werdum Returns To Headline London Fight Night

For the third time in 2018 the UFC was close to putting tickets on sale for an event without having any headliners. An awkward and infuriating new trend that had fans everywhere trying to guess if they wanted to go to an event. Many were becoming restless in London as sales for the UFC Fight Night Event were scheduled to go on sale tomorrow with no concrete plans for a Main Event.

Fear not fight fans. As announced in a Press Release this morning third ranked Fabricio Werdum will fight seventh ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov. The Heavyweight Main Event is scheduled to go down on March 17th at the famous O2 Arena in London LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS.

As early as this week, Werdum was still not seeing eye to eye with the worlds top MMA promotion. Ariel Helwani reported that UFC President Dana White and Werdum met on Monday to iron out their issues. Apparently it went well. A sigh of relief for English fight fans after Darren Till and Michael Bisping plans both fell through for the card.

What do you think? Did the UFC do a good enough job getting a Main Event set up last minute? Is Werdum back in the boss man’s good graces? Will we continue to see these last minute Main Event announcements?

