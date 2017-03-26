Lina Lansberg Takes to Instagram For Stockholm Bout: “I Told You I Heal Fast”

UFC women’s bantamweight Lina Lansberg took to Instagram to show that she will be ready for UFC Fight Night 109 in her home country of Sweden.

Just one week after sustaining clear damage following UFC Fight Night 107 event in London last week. A rematch with Lucie Pudilova started well for the Swede, as Lansberg took the opening two rounds of the fight. The Czech, however, battered the face of her opponent in the third round, looking like she was on the verge of stopping Lansberg. Despite being battered and showing the wear of Pudilova’s assault, significant damage, the 35-year-old held out for the win.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, in an effort to get herself a booking on the UFC Fight Night 109 card scheduled for May 28 at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe:

“I told you I heal fast,” Lansberg wrote. “Now let’s book a fight at UFC Stockholm.”

Lansberg left The O2 Arena, London in an ambulance following the brutal fight against Pudilova. Despite this, “The Elbow Queen” was insistent that it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience:

“The way I feel after a fight is not comparable to anything,” Lansberg stated. “The harder the fight, the better I feel inside. Nothing comes close to what this sport has given me. It’s the ultimate challenge as I’m pushing myself to the limit and beyond. I feel so alive every single time!”

Here’s looking forward to Stockholm…