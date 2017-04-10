Lindsey Jones on Jeff Powell Fight: ‘I Really Don’t Care What he Does’ (Exclusive)

Lindsey Jones is preparing for his second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

The welterweight is set to compete against Jeff Powell on the Valor Fights 42 card. That match-up takes place this Saturday night (April 15) inside Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee. Jones took some time to speak with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson and said he isn’t concerned with what Powell is going to do:

“To tell you the truth, I haven’t looked much into him. I believe his amateur record was 5-3 and this is supposedly gonna be his debut fight. And to tell you the truth, I really don’t care what he does because like I said, I will be prepared for it. So all I’ve done is just focus on my stuff because when it comes fight time, I’m just gonna do things I’m good at. He’s not gonna be able to stop that.”

While Jones doesn’t appear to be overlooking Powell, he has high hopes for the rest of 2017 and beyond.

“I’m actually looking to fight three or four times. If everything goes good with this fight I’ve heard there’s possibly another match-up in early July, which I would love to take. And hopefully ending the year out at 4-0 and possibly 5-0. And go on to 2018 with bigger and better things.”

You can listen to the full interview below: