Lineup Set for UFC’s Return to PPV Next Month in Edmonton

Officials have set out the lineup for next month’s UFC 215 pay-per-view event.

The card takes place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 9 and features Demetrious Johnson defending his flyweight title against Ray Borg and Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight belt on the line vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

The fight is extra important for Johnson, as he would set a new UFC record for consecutive title defenses at 11 with a win over Borg.

Nunes and Shevchenko were set to headline a PPV in July but the champion pulled out the day of the fight due to illness.

Along with the two title fights, Rafael dos Anjos takes on Neil Magny, Ilir Latifi faces Tyson Pedro and Gilbert Melendez returns against Jeremy Stephens.

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET/PPV)

• Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for Johnson’s flyweight title

• Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for Nunes’ female bantamweight title

• Rafael dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny

• Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro

• Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET/FS1)

• Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira

• Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis

• Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Sarah Moras

• Rick Glenn vs. Gavin Tucker

PRELIMINARY CARD (6:30 p.m. ET/UFC Fight Pass)

• Mitch Clarke vs. Alex White

• Arjan Bhullar vs. Luis Henrique

• Kajan Johnson vs. Adriano Martins