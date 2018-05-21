Linton Vassell Says a Win Over Phil Davis Should Put Him in Title Contention

Linton Vassell believes he has a chance to get back in title contention.

This Friday night (May 25), Vassell will go one-on-one with former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. The bout will be featured on the main card of Bellator 200. The action takes place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

Vassell is coming off a TKO loss to Ryan Bader in a championship bout. “The Swarm” believes he has figured out what went wrong and how he can improve his game. He’s confident that his improvements will show against Davis.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Vassell said he’ll capitalize on Davis’ openings:

“I feel like I’m going to make him pay. He throws the lazy jab, I make him pay. He goes for a shoot, I make him pay. And that’s exactly what I’m doing, I’ll make him pay for everything … I’m not looking (to win) on points. So, when I throw, I’m going to be throwing deep enough to knock him out. I think a win will definitely put me into title contention.”

Vassell has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. The three victories were against Emanuel Newton, Francis Carmont, and Liam McGeary. It was a much-needed stretch after going 1-2.

Bellator 200 is set to be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Rafael Carvalho and Gegard Mousasi. A Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix alternate bout between Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson was supposed to be the headliner, but Cro Cop went down with an injury. The card will also feature a welterweight showdown between Michael Page and David Rickels.

