Linton Vassell: ‘I Don’t See Why I Shouldn’t Get That World Title Shot Next’

Linton Vassell feels he deserves a shot at Bellator gold after earning his third straight win.

Vassell is coming off a third-round submission victory over former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary. His wrestling made the difference in the fight and he was able to overwhelm the former title holder.

It was Vassell’s second win against former title holders in three fights. Speaking with the media after Bellator 179, Vassell explained why he feels a title opportunity is in his grasp (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve beaten two former champions and a UFC veteran in Francis (Carmont). He’s retired now, and I don’t want to say I retired him – but I was his last fight, and he’s retired. So that’s three big wins. This win, I beat a former world champion, and I finished him. So I don’t see why I shouldn’t get that world title shot next. But we’ll have to talk and see what he’s got for me next. If it’s a big fight or something that makes sense, then maybe. But I think I should get the world title fight next – 100 percent.”