Linton Vassell on Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader: ‘I Can’t Pick a Winner’

Linton Vassell simply can’t make a prediction for Bellator 180’s light heavyweight title bout.

On June 24, Phil Davis will defend his 205-pound championship against Ryan Bader. The two are set to clash inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be “Mr. Wonderful’s” first title defense and Bader’s Bellator debut.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Vassell said he will attend the event to keep a close eye on the bout:

“I’m definitely going to that. If I have to, I’ll go in the cage and call out the champion. But I’m going to be there, 100 percent. I’m not going to miss that. It’s a stacked card, but obviously I’m going for the light heavyweight title fight. That’s what I’ve got my eyes on. I’ll be there in person.”

Vassell has a good reason to attend as he could be next in line for a title shot. His impressive submission victory over Liam McGeary has put him in a favorable position. While Vassell didn’t appear to have a hard time in the cage, he is having trouble picking a winner between Davis and Bader.

“I can’t pick a winner. Bader won the first fight, but it wasn’t very entertaining. There wasn’t much going on. But Davis has been very, very active, and obviously has been on a tear. The favor looks like it’s for Davis, but I can’t really pick a winner.”