Linton Vassell Says Bellator Isn’t Being Consistent With Decision Making

Linton Vassell doesn’t appreciate being overlooked.

Vassell is coming off an impressive submission victory over Liam McGeary at Bellator 179 last month. While many felt the win was enough to solidify Vassell as the number one contender, his name hasn’t been mentioned by Bellator President Scott Coker.

The light heavyweight told MMAJunkie.com that he’s the logical choice for Ryan Bader’s first challenger:

“They’re not being consistent. It just seems like no matter what you do, you win fights and you’re not going to get a title fight. I’m not a big name, but I’m winning the fights. I’m beating the people they put in front of me. I’m stopping former world champions. I’m finishing people who haven’t been finished in their lives. And on paper, it seems to make sense.”

He then went on to say that he’s being overlooked.

“I do feel disrespected. I feel like what I’ve done is not enough. Beating former world champions is not enough. If you’ve got a bigger name, then you’re going to get the fight – win or lose. No disrespect for Mo, but his recent record is win, loss, win, loss. When Scott was asked the question (about who was next), he didn’t even mention my name. He just said, ‘Yeah, Mo will be next in line.’”