Linton Vassell Stuns Liam McGeary With Third-Round Submission at Bellator 179

Linton Vassell scored a big victory over former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary tonight (May 19).

McGeary and Vassell went one-on-one inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England in the co-main event of Bellator 179.

A front kick was thrown by McGeary early. The two wasted little time being active. A right hand was there for McGeary. Vassell landed a leg kick followed by a left hand. A right hand connected for Vassell. A high kick from Vassell was blocked. McGeary lost balance, allowing Vassell to gain top control for the remainder of the round.

McGeary came out aggressive in the second stanza. He landed a jab followed by a leg kick. He blocked a high kick. A takedown was completed by Vassell. He passed guard to achieve full mount. McGeary was active off his back and forced Vassell to move to side control. Vassell earned mount again. He landed some elbows, then went for the Americana. McGeary survived the round.

Once again, McGeary opened up with strikes. Vassell shot in and made the takedown look easy. He moved to mount and locked in an arm triangle. He forced the tap and became the first man to stop McGeary.

Final Result: Linton Vassell def. Liam McGeary via submission (arm triangle choke) – R3, 2:28