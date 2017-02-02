Lion Fight Promotions CEO Talks Tomorrow Night’s (Feb. 3) Event, Plans For 2017

Lion Fights Promotions CEO Scott Kent is gearing up for Lion Fights 34. The event is set to take place tomorrow night (Feb. 3) inside the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort. The card will air live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

The main event was originally supposed to feature a super middleweight title bout between champion Regian Eersel and Samy Sana. Instead, Eersel will defend his belt against Dewitt “DC” Pratt.

Kent explained to MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson why Sana was removed from the event:

“Well we had some issues with Samy’s visa, so we ended up bringing in ‘DC’ Pratt, one of the top Americans at that weight class. He’s gonna be fighting Regian Eersel for the title. We recently sent out a press release addressing that, so it’s gonna be an exciting fight. It’s our first fight (card) of 2017 and quite frankly it can’t come soon enough.”

Top executives of any promotion are never really allowed to rest on their laurels. The same holds true ten times over if you’re a CEO. Kent said he’s anticipating a busy year for Lion Fights Promotions.

“We’re excited. We’ve got great partners, we’re gonna do four fights at Foxwoods. We’re doing a number of fights here at the Tropicana in Las Vegas. And when our partner in California gets our venue done, we hope to do one to two fights there at the end of the year. So we’re looking to do 10 fights, again bringing in the top Muay Thai fighters on the planet and bringing in or at least giving an opportunity to a lot of our local and American fighters. Give them an opportunity to fight on a live television stage and give them the exposure they deserve.”

You can listen to Thompson’s full interview with Kent below: