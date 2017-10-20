Lisa Blaine Edges Ana Julaton in Bellator 185 Main Card Opener

Lisa Blaine has put a stop to Ana Julaton’s hype train.

The two touched gloves and the bout was underway. Julaton made use of her kicks far more than her hands. She landed a spin kick to the body. A spinning wheel kick from Julaton missed the target. Blaine scored a takedown into side control. She went for a guilotine near the end of the round, but couldn’t make anything happen.

Both ladies engaged in the clinch throughout the second stanza. They were forced to break after a lack of activity. Julaton kept going for her kicks. Blaine blocked a heavy high kick. They clinched against, this time Julaton grabbed a neck. Blaine ended up scoring a takedown near the end of the round.

Julaton kept relying heavily on her kicking and it cost her in round three. Blaine caught a kick and took her opponent down. She rained down elbows on Julaton. With about 30 second left in the fight, Blaine let Julaton back up and they traded strikes in the clinch to end the fight.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Blaine.

Final Result: Lisa Blaine def. Ana Julaton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)