Live Bellator 171 Weigh-Ins Scheduled for 6 PM ET

You can see the live fighter weigh-ins for Bellator 171 right here beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Melvin Guillard and Chidi Njokuani square off in a catchweight bout. Guillard sports a record of 32-16-2 in his career with three no-contests, while Njokuani is 16-4 with a no-contest on his resume.

Also, Kansas’ own David Rickels (17-4) faces Aaron Derrow (14-8) and unbeaten middleweights Chris Harris (7-0) and Jordan Young (5-0) battle.

Prelims stream live on Friday night, while the main card airs live on Spike beginning at 9 p.m. ET from the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas.