Catch the live fighter weigh-ins for Bellator 185 right here on MMA News.

The stream is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, former UFC title contender Gegard Mousasi meets ex-Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi. The main card airs Friday night live on Spike beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Along with Mousasi-Shlemenko, Neiman Gracie faces Zak Bucia, Heather Hardy battles Kristina Williams, Ana Julaton makes her promotional debut vs. Lisa Blaine, and Ryan Quinn faces Marcus Surin.