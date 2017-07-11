LIVE: Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Los Angeles Press Conference Today

The first of four stops on the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour takes place today from Los Angeles.

A live press conference featuring Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will stream right here beginning at 5 p.m. ET from the Staples Center. Stops in Toronto, New York and London are also planned for this week.

Mayweather, who is coming out of retirement after an unbeaten professional boxing career, will face McGregor – the reigning UFC lightweight champion – on August 26 from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.