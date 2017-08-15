LIVE: Dana White Contender Series Pre-Fight Show Streams Tonight

Catch the live pre-fight show ahead of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series this evening right here on MMA News beginning at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The live fights stream on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET.

Included in the Week 6 lineup will be the first female fight on the series set inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas, as Jamie Colleen meets Tiffany Masters.

The main event features Charles Byrd vs. Gabriel Cheeco, while Grant Dawson meets Adrian Diaz, Cameron Olson faces Karl Reed and Jamie Alvarez battles Martin Day.

After the fights take place, UFC president Dana White hands out contracts to compete in the UFC to those he deems worthy.