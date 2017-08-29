LIVE: Final Edition of Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ Pre-Fight Show

By
Dana Becker
-

The final week of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series takes place this evening live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter Gym.

But before that goes down at 8 p.m. ET, catch the live pre-fight show right here beginning at 7:40 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Matt Frevola battles Luke Flores. Both fighters are unbeaten, with Frevola having fought in both the World Series of Fighting and for Titan FC, while Flores in an alum of Bellator.

The other fights include Bevon Lewis vs. Elias Urbina, Casey Kenney vs. Adam Antolin, Lauren Mueller vs. Kelly McGill-Velasco and Don’Tale Mayes vs. Allen Crowder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Bruna Ellen

Bruna Ellen Says Bout With Veta Arteaga Was ‘Very Tough Fight’

Bruna Ellen believes her bout with Veta Arteaga was exactly what she expected. This past Friday night (Aug. 25), Bellator 182 took place inside the...
Andre Berto

Andre Berto: ‘I’m Coming to The UFC so Dana White, Call me’

Andre Berto wants to be a part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. Berto, who is a former WBC and IBF champion as well...
video

Submission Underground 5 Lineup Includes Sarah Kaufman, Phil Baroni

Former Strikeforce female champion Sarah Kaufman will headline Submission Underground 5 this October, taking on Amanda Diggins. The event takes place from the Roseland...
video

LIVE: Final Edition of Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ Pre-Fight Show

The final week of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series takes place this evening live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter Gym. But...
Andre Pederneiras

Jose Aldo’s Coach: I Thought McGregor Had a Chance Against Mayweather

Jose Aldo's longtime coach Andre Pederneiras is giving Conor McGregor his due. This past Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor stepped inside a boxing ring for...
Load more