LIVE: Final Edition of Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ Pre-Fight Show

The final week of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series takes place this evening live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter Gym.

But before that goes down at 8 p.m. ET, catch the live pre-fight show right here beginning at 7:40 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Matt Frevola battles Luke Flores. Both fighters are unbeaten, with Frevola having fought in both the World Series of Fighting and for Titan FC, while Flores in an alum of Bellator.

The other fights include Bevon Lewis vs. Elias Urbina, Casey Kenney vs. Adam Antolin, Lauren Mueller vs. Kelly McGill-Velasco and Don’Tale Mayes vs. Allen Crowder.