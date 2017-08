Floyd Mayweather will get his turn with the media through a live conference call scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

Mayweather meets Conor McGregor next Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“Money” is a former boxing world champion who retired from the sport with a record of 49-0. However, after being provoked and called out by McGregor, he opted to end his retirement and return for one more fight.