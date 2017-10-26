LIVE: Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping Conference Call Today

A special conference call featuring Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre will take place Thursday and a live video stream has been provided by the UFC.

The event begins at 5 p.m. ET and will include the reigning UFC middleweight champion and his UFC 217 challenger, a returning GSP.

On Wednesday, the four other fighters set for action at UFC 217 next Saturday night held a conference call and things definitely got interesting.

With Bisping on this call, you can be plenty of fireworks will come out of it.

A replay of the other UFC 217 conference call can be found below: