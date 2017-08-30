LIVE: Invicta FC 25 Weigh-Ins Stream This Evening

By
Dana Becker
-

Invicta FC 25 takes place Thursday night from Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

But before we can get to that, we need to have some weigh-ins.

Fighters are scheduled to begin stepping on the scale this evening at 8 p.m. ET, and all of it will air live right here on MMA News.

In the main event, Raquel Pa’aluhi faces Yana Kunitskaya for the vacant bantamweight title.

• Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-3) for the vacant bantamweight title

• Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza (10-1) vs. Janaisa Morandin (9-0)

• Bantamweight: Alexa Conners (4-1) vs. Katharina Lehner (5-0)

• Strawweight: Sharon Jacobson (4-1) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

• Atomweight: Shino VanHoose (5-5) vs. Alyse Anderson (3-0)

• Bantamweight: Amberlynn Orr (0-1) vs. Sarah Kleczka (0-0)

• Featherweight: Yaya Rincón (1-0) vs. Courtney King (1-0)

• Flyweight: Cheri Muraski (3-0) vs. Tracy Cortez (0-0)

• Atomweight: Ashley Medina (0-0) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (0-0)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

LIVE: Invicta FC 25 Weigh-Ins Stream This Evening

Invicta FC 25 takes place Thursday night from Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, streaming live on UFC Fight Pass. But before we can get to...
Jose Aldo

Coach: Jose Aldo Would Rather Box Professionally

Jose Aldo hopes to ditch the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in favor of boxing if Andre Pederneiras is to be believed. Aldo is one of the...
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko Not Thinking About Another Pullout From Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko hopes her rescheduled rematch at UFC 215 with Amanda Nunes takes place without issue. Back in June, Shevchenko was supposed to get a...
Lauren Mueller

Lauren Mueller Explains How Missing Out on TUF 26 Helped Her Earn UFC Contract

Lauren Mueller is now on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. Mueller earned her contract by defeating Kelly Velasco via unanimous decision. The bout took place...
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan: Jon Jones Has Become The Number One F*ck up of All Time

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones has dug himself quite a hole. Despite DUI and hit-and-run incidents, as well as...
Load more