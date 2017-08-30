LIVE: Invicta FC 25 Weigh-Ins Stream This Evening

Invicta FC 25 takes place Thursday night from Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

But before we can get to that, we need to have some weigh-ins.

Fighters are scheduled to begin stepping on the scale this evening at 8 p.m. ET, and all of it will air live right here on MMA News.

In the main event, Raquel Pa’aluhi faces Yana Kunitskaya for the vacant bantamweight title.

• Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-3) for the vacant bantamweight title

• Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza (10-1) vs. Janaisa Morandin (9-0)

• Bantamweight: Alexa Conners (4-1) vs. Katharina Lehner (5-0)

• Strawweight: Sharon Jacobson (4-1) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

• Atomweight: Shino VanHoose (5-5) vs. Alyse Anderson (3-0)

• Bantamweight: Amberlynn Orr (0-1) vs. Sarah Kleczka (0-0)

• Featherweight: Yaya Rincón (1-0) vs. Courtney King (1-0)

• Flyweight: Cheri Muraski (3-0) vs. Tracy Cortez (0-0)

• Atomweight: Ashley Medina (0-0) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (0-0)