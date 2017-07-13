Live Stream: McGregor-Mayweather Press Conference in Brooklyn

The third press conference hyping up the “super fight” between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is set.

Yesterday (July 12), the second presser took place inside in Toronto. McGregor got in some memorable zingers on Mayweather. Today’s presser takes place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY at 6:30 p.m. ET.

There will be one more stop once today’s conference has concluded. Tomorrow, both men will be inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. McGregor and Mayweather will step inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada to throw down on Aug. 26.