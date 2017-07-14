Live Stream: McGregor-Mayweather Press Conference in London

Fernando Quiles Jr.
The final press conference on the tour hyping up a “super fight” between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is here.

Yesterday (July 13), the third presser took place inside inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Many felt the presser fell flat and that both men were running out of engaging material. It didn’t come close to the praise that the presser in Toronto received.

Today’s finale takes place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England at 2 p.m. ET. McGregor and Mayweather will step inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada to throw down on Aug. 26.

