Live Stream: McGregor-Mayweather Press Conference in Toronto

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The second press conference hyping up the “super fight” between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is underway.

Yesterday (July 11), the first presser took place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. McGregor and Mayweather got in their verbal jabs and had an intense staredown. That was followed by both fighters having separate media sessions.

Now, the press conference is being held in Toronto. There will be two more stops once today’s conference has concluded. McGregor and Mayweather will step inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada to throw down on Aug. 26.

