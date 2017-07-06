Live Stream: TUF 25 Finale Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (July 6) at 7 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

“The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale weigh-ins wrapped up this morning, but we still have the ceremonial event to go.

Tomorrow night (July 7), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold the finale event to determine a new TUF champion. TUF 25 Finale takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, Jesse Taylor and Dhiego Lima will go head-to-head to crown a TUF winner. Also on the main card, Marc Diakiese and Drakkar Klose are set to throw leather.

Tonight, the fighters will face off in front of a live crowd in Las Vegas. The live stream begins at 7 p.m. ET.

