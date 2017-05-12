Live Stream: UFC 211 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

While the UFC 211 weigh-in results are set in stone, we still have the ceremonial weigh-ins to get to.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be streaming the ceremonial weigh-ins live tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET. All fighters on the card will attend to pose for the media and the fans before facing off with their opponents.

Earlier today, headliner and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic weighed in at 246 pounds. His opponent, Junior dos Santos, tipped the scales at 245 pounds. As for the competitors in the strawweight title bout go, champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk hit the 115-pound mark, while Jessica Andrade weighed in at 114.5 pounds.

Demian Maia is also on the main card and he’ll throw leather with Jorge Masvidal. Maia weighed in at 170.5 pounds. Masvidal’s weight was 171 pounds. Yair Rodriguez and Frankie Edgar have a featherweight scrap on the card as well. Rodriguez came in at 146 pounds, while Edgar hit 145.5 pounds.

UFC 211’s opening main card bout features a middleweight fight between former two-division World Series of Fighting champion David Branch and Krzysztof Jotko. Branch tipped the scales at 185 pounds. Jotko was able to hit the same weight.

A big preliminary bout on FX features former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez fighting Dustin Poirier. They both weighed in at 156 pounds.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Ceremonial Weigh-invideo

Live Stream: UFC 211 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET

0
While the UFC 211 weigh-in results are set in stone, we still have the ceremonial weigh-ins to get to. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Weidman Announced For UFC on FOX 25

0
Kelvin Gastelum's "legends ass kicking tour" has been put on hold. During today's "Summer Kickoff" press conference, the UFC announced a middleweight tilt between Gastelum...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier II Made Official For UFC 214

0
It's official, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will engage in another title bout. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the match-up during its "Summer Kickoff"...
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal Believes he Holds The Key to Beating Demian Maia

0
Jorge Masvidal believes he knows what it takes to get past the streaking Demian Maia. "Gamebred" meets Maia tomorrow night (May 13) inside the American...
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant Says Return to Portland Was Always on Her Mind

0
Paige VanZant's move back to Portland, Oregon was never in question. VanZant had been training with Team Alpha Male, but Urijah Faber was supportive of...
Julien Leblanc

Julien Leblanc on Mike Kent: ‘I Think I’m Better Than Him’ (Exclusive)

0
Julien Leblanc is looking to take the next leap in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Leblanc will compete in his fourth MMA bout...
video

Reminder: UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference Today (May 12) at 5:30 p.m. ET

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is doing some heavy promotion for their summer events. Today (May 12), the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization will...
Stipe Miocic Weigh-In

UFC 211 Weigh-In Results: All Main Card Fights Made Official

0
The early UFC 211 weigh-ins have wrapped up and the results are in. All fighters on the main card made weight and thus the pay-per-view...
Noah Ali

Noah Ali Hopes to Ditch Tentative Habits Going Into Jesse Brock Fight (Exclusive)

0
Noah Ali is ready to loosen up for his bout tonight (May 12) against Jesse Brock. Ali will extend his winning streak to four if...
video

UFC 211 Breaking News: Jared Gordon Forced Off Card

0
Just minutes before weigh-ins were scheduled to begin Friday, UFC 211 prelim fighter Jared Gordon announced he would not be cleared to fight. Gordon was...