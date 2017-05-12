Live Stream: UFC 211 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

While the UFC 211 weigh-in results are set in stone, we still have the ceremonial weigh-ins to get to.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be streaming the ceremonial weigh-ins live tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET. All fighters on the card will attend to pose for the media and the fans before facing off with their opponents.

Earlier today, headliner and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic weighed in at 246 pounds. His opponent, Junior dos Santos, tipped the scales at 245 pounds. As for the competitors in the strawweight title bout go, champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk hit the 115-pound mark, while Jessica Andrade weighed in at 114.5 pounds.

Demian Maia is also on the main card and he’ll throw leather with Jorge Masvidal. Maia weighed in at 170.5 pounds. Masvidal’s weight was 171 pounds. Yair Rodriguez and Frankie Edgar have a featherweight scrap on the card as well. Rodriguez came in at 146 pounds, while Edgar hit 145.5 pounds.

UFC 211’s opening main card bout features a middleweight fight between former two-division World Series of Fighting champion David Branch and Krzysztof Jotko. Branch tipped the scales at 185 pounds. Jotko was able to hit the same weight.

A big preliminary bout on FX features former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez fighting Dustin Poirier. They both weighed in at 156 pounds.